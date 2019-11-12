Altus Police looking for missing man

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police are looking for a missing man.
Police say that 33 year old Richard Hitchcock went missing November 8th.
His cell phone has been off since November 9th.
Hitchcock’s car, a 2004 Gold Buick Rendezvous was found in a field in Tillman County, and was out of gas.
Hitchcock is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, with brown hair, usually shaved bald, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his body.
If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please contact the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121.
