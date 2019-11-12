Cameron hosts speakers for Veterans Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University honored veterans Monday.
It started with a free meal for active duty military and veterans and then, Cameron’s ROTC unit posted the colors to start a Veterans Day ceremony.
There, the national anthem was performed by the Centennial Singers and a moment of silence was observed.
Command Sergeant Major John Foley was one of the speakers at Cameron’s ceremony.
“I think it’s vital to remember all of our veterans not just on this day, but every day of the year because of all the sacrifices they do to secure our freedoms and allow us to do anything we want in the United States," said Foley.
He spoke about the history of Veterans’ Day, which started out as Armistice Day, as well as how we honor our veterans now and how we can help veterans as they exit the military service and reintegrate into civilian life.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.