Comanche County Veterans Council holds Veterans Day ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There were several Veterans Day ceremonies held across southwest Oklahoma Monday to honor those who served our country.
One was held by the Comanche County Veterans Council.
It was set to take place at Elmer Thomas Park but was moved to the Armed Services YMCA as a result of the weather.
7News spoke to Bruce Dwyer, Monday’s guest speaker, who told us he’s thankful for communities like Lawton/Fort Sill that respect and honor our local veterans.
“It’s both an honor and a privilege. I feel very thankful that this community does uphold everything good about our country… supporting veterans and the united states in general. It’s not like this in some other places in the country," said Dwyer.
He's involved with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a group for veterans who were wounded in action.
He says they make sure to celebrate all patriotic holidays every year as well as raise money to support older veterans.
