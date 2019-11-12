FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a quiet pattern setting up in Texoma with up and down temperatures.

Clear skies and chilly temperatures this evening into tonight but records may remain safe. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by 9PM and upper teens to low 20s by morning. Tomorrow morning’s record low for Lawton is 13°. South winds will increase a bit by the morning and wind chills may drop into the low to mid teens. Mostly sunny tomorrow with breezy south winds and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.