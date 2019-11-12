FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a quiet pattern setting up in Texoma with up and down temperatures.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Aside from a couple of cold fronts, a tranquil and cool pattern will continue into the weekend.
Clear skies and chilly temperatures this evening into tonight but records may remain safe. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by 9PM and upper teens to low 20s by morning. Tomorrow morning’s record low for Lawton is 13°. South winds will increase a bit by the morning and wind chills may drop into the low to mid teens. Mostly sunny tomorrow with breezy south winds and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.
A cold front will arrive tomorrow night into Thursday but no rain is expected. North winds at 10-20 mph will keep highs in the low 50s. South winds will return on Friday, giving temperatures a boost into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop into the 20s.
The weekend will start out nice with breezy south winds and increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Another storm system and cold front will affect Texoma on Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and isolated rain showers. Warmer temperatures will quickly return by early next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.