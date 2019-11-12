LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning temperatures are in the teens and feel like temperatures are in the single digits. Due to the bitter wind chills you need to make sure to be bundled up in layers and limit time outside, at least through the morning hours. We will warm up this afternoon into the upper 30s and lower 40s under sunny skies.
Tomorrow morning will be another cold start to the day with temperatures in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens. Once we get through the morning hours, temperatures will shoot up into the mid 50s. It will be a nice mild day with mostly sunny skies.
Thursday morning, winds will shift to the north which will keep temperatures in the lower 50s during the afternoon. Friday morning the winds will turn back to the south which will allow us to warm back into the mid 50s.
Saturday will be a nice and warm day, but increased cloud cover is expected. Highs will top out in the lower 60s. Our next cold front that we will keep an eye on arrives Sunday morning. That front should drop temperatures in the lower 50s and bring a few rain showers into Texoma.
High temperatures will rebound back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
