Lincoln Villa Apt. residents urged to move out

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People living in a Lawton apartment complex that hasn't had water for three weeks say they are now being asked to move.
7NEWS told you last week that the water at the Lincoln Villa apartments was turned off after the owner didn’t pay the bill for several months. Those living there hoped that the situation would get better, but the water remains off and the now the fire marshal’s office is urging them to move from the unsafe conditions.
"When it rains it pours. And let me tell you, it’s pouring right now,” said Lincoln Villa resident Robert Gregory. Gregory and his family need help.
"We're facing a crisis because we have to move by December and we're trying to gather the funds to do so. We are being forced from a place we've been the last five years due to no fault of our own and it's kind of hard right now. So, if there's anything out there anybody can do to help, it's appreciated,” Gregory said.
The inside of the complex is falling apart, which is part of the reason the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office is urging people to find a new place to live. The other part is, of course, the lack of water, as well as the lack of fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and the lack of security on the property.
"It can be severely dangerous because you have the homeless and those trying to stay warm when it gets cold out here and they’ll break into these facilities and make little fires to keep warm. That fire becomes a bigger fire and we have no smoke alarms to notify our other occupants here that we have a fire going on,” said Fire Investigator Travis Lee.
The fire marshal’s office cannot force them to move, but Gregory said they are being urged to be out of the apartments by the end of the month. He said they need help they haven’t been able to find.
"I guess it’s not a dire enough situation. We’ve called several agencies and they said it’s not a critical enough situation or a disaster or our income isn’t enough. I don’t know. We just have to keep pushing,” said Gregory.
Gregory said people from the community have helped them out by bringing things like bottled water, which he is extremely thankful for. 7NEWS reached out to the owner of the property again but once again did not receive a phone call back.
