Local organizations place wreaths in honor of those who served

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Representatives from several local veteran organizations took part in a Veterans Day ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens Monday afternoon.
They brought wreaths in honor of those who have served.
“It is extremely important that we continue to do these kinds of ceremonies. it is a reminder to all of america that the cost of freedom is often the cost of our highest treasure: those men and women who serve in our armed forces," said Retired Brigadier General Billy R. Cooper.
Like other ceremonies Monday, this one also had to be moved indoors because of the weather.
