National Geographic photographer visits Medicine Park Aquarium

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A renowned photographer from National Geographic was in Medicine Park this summer as a part of an unusual preservation project.
Photographer Joel Sartore has been working with Medicine Park’s Aquarium as a part of his “Photo Ark” project.
That 25-year project has Sartore working to photograph and document every species before they go extinct.
While in Southwest Oklahoma, he photographed over a dozen animals at the aquarium, including the bantam sunfish, the paddlefish and the Caribbean reef octopus.
Given the number of photos he’s been taking, it could take up to a year before all of Medicine Park’s animals will be on display in the Photo Ark.
