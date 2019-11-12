UPDATE: Archer Co. inmate that escaped custody has been caught

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials with Wichita Falls Police Department said an Archer County inmate being transported escaped custody on Tuesday just before noon.
They were asking people to be aware and keep an eye out in Wichita Falls for Luke Allen King.
King has now been detained by WFPD.
He was being transported by Archer County Sheriff’s Office for treatment.
King freed himself from restraints and escaped custody, leading Officers on a chase around the area of the 600 block of Sunset Drive and the WFISD bus barn.
He was reported to be wearing a green Archer County Inmate uniform with grey sweat pants underneath and a belly chain.
