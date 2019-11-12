Wind keeps linemen busy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wind kept linemen busy on Monday. It caused some people in Lawton and Duncan to spend hours without power. A tree falling on some power lines is what caused Lawton’s biggest outage. The tree got tangled up with the lines. Crews had to get it removed before they could fix it in the freezing temperatures.
Tim Hushbeck, PSO external affairs manager, said the lines bouncing up and down along with debris flying around is to blame for some of the outages.
"A quick little windstorm like this exposes the weaknesses that are out there and the trees that were ready to break and things like that," he said.
Not only is it hard on the equipment, but it also adds a challenge for the people who have to go out and fix it.
“Our (equipment) can be real long and hard to handle in the wind,” he said. “They’re up in buckets other times and it makes it a challenge with the wind and the lines moving around constantly.”
But, it didn’t stop linemen from going out and fixing multiple lines.
Debris hitting some lines caused about 700 people in Duncan to lose power for a few hours, and power lines draped across the road shutdown 82nd street between Tinney Road and Highway 36 in southwestern Comanche County.
Hushbeck said a downed power line can be deadly.
“The most important thing on a day like this is to stay away from any line that’s down,” Hushbeck said. “Don’t judge whether it’s a power line, a cable line, or a phone line because you just don’t know and even those types of lines could be energized by another type of line that’s down.”
“If the lines are across your vehicle, do not get out of your vehicle wait until we can get the lines killed so we can safely get you out,” said Norman Leveille, Geronimo’s Fire Chief.
Hushbeck said your tires keep it grounded, so you shouldn’t have any problems unless there’s a fire.
If you lose power, he asks that you stay patient with them.
"They're going to work as fast as they can,” Hushbeck said. “There's probably going to be some little things creeping up all day long with this wind as long as it continues."
Hushbeck said if you see a line down or your power goes out don’t assume that somebody else has already called it in and reported it. He said it’s best to call your provider and let the professionals take care of it.
