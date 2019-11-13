Altus police continue search for missing man

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Altus Police Department say they are continuing to search for a missing man who was last seen in Tillman County.
According to officials, investigators from APD went to Tillman County and recovered Richard Hitchcock’s vehicle which was recently found in a Tillman County field.
A crew from Survival Flight of Altus assisted authorities in searching multiple square miles of open field near where Hitchcock was last seen. The search turned up no sightings of Hitchcock.
Investigators have also conducted follow-up interviews with people who had contact with Hitchcock prior to his disappearance.
The Altus Police Department is asking the public to contact them at 580-482-4121 if you have seen Hitchcock or have any information about the case.
