Cache Public Schools hosts meeting on proposed TIF district

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools hosted a community meeting Tuesday evening on the proposed TIF district.
It was held at the high school auditorium.
Cache residents were able to ask questions about the TIF district, and learn more about what it means for them.
The forum was something organizers say was vital as discussions on the plan continue.
“This has a tremendous impact for a long time... 25 years is a long time, and we need to know what it will do to our school and our county and our health department and our tech center," said community member Karol Haney.
Haney says she believes the community should be involved and informed about the decisions that will affect their area.
