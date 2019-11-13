Cameron University MBA program earns national ranking

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Master of Business Administration program has been recognized by Great Value Colleges by inclusion in the ranking of Top 25 Online MBA Programs with No GMAT Requirement for 2020. The CU MBA program, which can be completed online, ranked 21st in the nation. Cameron is the only public university in Oklahoma to earn placement in the ranking.
The program was selected for the program’s affordability as well as for the CU’s overall outstanding reputation, faculty’s excellence, and the commitment to providing non-traditional students a high-quality education and in doing so, giving them all the tools that they need to achieve their future career goals.
Great Value College’s rankings were determined by using data collected from College Navigator regarding tuition, as well as program information gleaned directly from each institution’s official website. Methodology used to determine placement is based primarily on tuition but also considers things like program flexibility, customization within the degree program both in content and format, and an overall factor which highlights each program’s unique offerings.
Cameron University offers a flexible no GMAT MBA online that can be completed either 100% online or via a hybrid learning format. Enrolled students will take core classes like Contemporary Marketing Problems, Applied Business Statistics, and Accounting for Management. Nine credit hours of elective courses are also required; options include Current Issues in HR Management, Advance Stock/Bond Analysis, and Issues in Small Business.
Cameron University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and its online MBA program is accredited by the ACBSP. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the program among the top 200 online MBA degree programs in the nation.
