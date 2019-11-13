Comanche Co. Health Dept. handing out free flu shots on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department will be giving out free flu shots on Wednesday.
They’re holding the event to make sure people get their flu shot ahead of the holiday season, when it is more likely to spread.
“Getting the flu shot helps prevent the flu virus,” Health Educator Kayla Mclaughlin said. “A lot of time during the holiday season we’re out and about, moving around and you come in contact with a lot of people who may be carrying that virus.”
The No Cost Flu Clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Comanche County Health Department.
You just need to bring a copy of your insurance with you, and if you’re under the age of 18, you have to have a parent with you.
They have shots for people six months old and up, as well as shots for people 65 years old and older.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.