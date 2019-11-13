DA clears LPD officers in deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - No charges will filed in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Lawton.
Back in June, 19-year-old Brent Daniel Durbin was shot and killed by police at an apartment complex.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looked into the shooting, which involved three different officers.
In a court document, District Attorney Fred Smith wrote that he reviewed the OSBI’s report and determined that the officers, “did not commit any acts or omissions that would give rise to criminal charges.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.