Experts and Lawton Fort Sill residents discuss crime and community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Experts and members of the Lawton Fort Sill community met Monday at Lawton City Hall to discuss the city’s crime issues and ways to combat them at the “Mayor’s Panel Discussion on Crime and Community.”
The panel discussion featured speakers from Cameron University, the University of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Lawton Police Chief.
Among the many topics was where Lawton and Oklahoma ranked in crime, versus the United States.
“Oklahoma, in most violent crimes and property crimes, is slightly above the national rates per 100,000 population, and Lawton is even above the Oklahoma average for these,” said Christopher Hill, assistant professor of sociology at OU.
Rick Lowe, instructor of criminal justice at Cameron University, said juvenile crime is on the decline, while young adults are the ones most involved in crime.
“When we looking at offending, it’s important to realize what type of offenses are happening and what type of individuals might be responsible for those type of crimes," said Lowe. "Typically what we find is the younger the age with regard to the late teens, early twenties tend to be the most active as far as criminal activity goes.”
Hill spoke on the importance of neighborhoods and having bonds within the community, and said one of the causes for the city’s crime rates could be the from the people that come and go.
“When you have a population in a given area where there tends to be a lot of moving in and a lot of moving out, that impedes the ability of neighborhood residents to form private networks of friendship of association,” said Hill.
Lowe said it will take the city making a unified effort to help increase safety.
“It’s a community effort," said Lowe. "That this isn’t the police department’s job to solve crime. They have a real important part of it. The city government certainly has a leadership role in this, but it’s the people who live here that really are the ones that make the difference when it comes to preventing and intervening in crime.”
Some of the other topics discussed on the panel were high rates of mental illness and addiction, and how addressing those could decrease crime, as well as upping community policing and building bonds between law enforcement and the public.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.