LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is another cold start to the day, but on a positive note, mild temperatures return this afternoon. Highs throughout Texoma will be in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty today out of the south at 15-25mph.
Tomorrow morning winds will shift to the north bringing in cooler air that will keep temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. Highs will be in the lower 50s under sunny skies. Temperatures will be quick to rebound Friday afternoon with most places seeing highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday morning, clouds will start to build in and stick with us through the afternoon. Even though the increased cloud cover will stick with us through the day, temperatures will still be able to peak in the low to mid 60s. Our next, more significant, cold front will be arriving early Sunday morning. That will bring rain chances for Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 50s.
The beginning part of next week will be warm and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
