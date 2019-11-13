Lawton City Council decides on sidewalk funding and more

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council has come up with a new way to fund sidewalks.
Council members made a change to the city code that will take sales tax revenue from Medical Marijuana and its accessories to fund sidewalk repairs. That money will also be used to build proposed sidewalk projects throughout the city.
Also decided, the City of Lawton will work with three outside companies to update and streamline several departments.
Those companies include Routeware, Tyler Technologies and Granicus. Routeware will help to streamline Lawton’s solid waste management program. Tyler Technologies and Granicus will work to update software systems within most departments.
No word on when these will be implemented.
And, while no action was taken on the Tax Increment Financing District, council members told Mayor Stan Booker, they want a 25-75% split with 75 percent of net profits going to the TIF and 25-percent going to STEM.
