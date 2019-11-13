Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce receives 5-star accommodation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in it’s 120 years of operation, the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has received a 5-star accreditation from the United States Chamber of Commerce.
“The governor challenges us to be a top ten in whatever we’re doing. Especially to be a top ten state. Well, we are within the top 1.5% of all US chambers. And that is such an honor. And that can only happen with the great teamwork that we have both from the staff, board, and membership that makes it all possible," said Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber President & CEO, Brenda Spencer-Ragland.
The judgement was made dude to Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce's sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact.
In order to receive a 5-star accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology.
The process of accreditation takes 6-9 months to complete. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce submitted in August.
They join 195 other Chambers nationwide who received 5-stars. Oklahoma City and Edmond’s Chambers are the only other two to have a 5-star accreditation.
