Linda Chapman wins Ward 3 City Council Election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton's Ward 3 will have a new city council member come January.
Following a four-way primary in September and a runoff election... voters have chosen Linda Chapman to be their councilwoman-elect.
She defeated incumbent Caleb Davis by a final tally of 351 to 209.
That's 63-percent to 37-percent of the vote.
Lawton’s newly elected city councilwoman Linda Chapman said this entire process has been a whirlwind, and she’s excited the results came back in her favor.
“We are ecstatic, we have worked so hard on this campaign, you know you never assume, wait til the last number comes in, and we hope and prayed for the best,” said Chapman.
While Chapman and her team all said they are excited the campaigning is over, Chapman said she can’t thank the people who supported her ideas and her vision.
She said it’s a dream come true to represent people in Ward 3.
“The ones who have walked, knocked on doors, and made phone calls and given every kind of support possible. To the people who got and voted on this very cold day, all the people who marked my ballot, they are the ones who helped make this a success,” said Chapman.
Now that the job is hers, Chapman said it’s now time to change pace, and try to learn as much as possible before she takes her place on the city council.
“We are very excited, and I’m ready to get to work," said Chapman.
For current seat-holder Caleb Davis, he says his time on City Council has meant a lot to him, and he’s disappointed in the outcome, but he says that doesn’t take away from the pride he feels in what he accomplished for the people in ward 3.
“In the last two and half years, we accomplished alot. I passed more items than anyone else on the council,” said Caleb Davis.
As far as Davis finishing out his last few weeks on Council, he said he will report to council, business as usual.
“I’m very excited to move on. My favorite thing to do is fly, so i’m excited to do more of that, and move on from council," said Davis.
Chapman will officially take Davis’ place January 13th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.