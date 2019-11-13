One Lawton is holding Thanksgiving Drive during annual art event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A group called One Lawton is collecting Thanksgiving food items for low income LPS students and their families.
That event is Hippie Holiday. It gives artists the opportunity to display and sell their work.
They are asking people to bring in at least two non-perishable food items and in return they will receive five free raffle tickets for items provided by local artists.
Co-founder of One Lawton said this is the first time they are doing a Thanksgiving drive. She said there are approximately 1,000 LPS students that are homeless.
“It’s a privilege to be able to help my community and to help other kids that attended Lawton Public Schools like I did and it’s a privilege to help them. I think it’s our responsibility as a community to help those in need," said Becky Parks.
Hippie Holiday is this Saturday from 10-5 p.m. at the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council building. If you are not able to attend Hippie Holiday to donate items, you can contact One Lawton on Facebook.
