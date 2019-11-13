SW Oklahoma election results

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton's Ward 3 will have a new city council member come January.
Following a four-way primary in September and a runoff election today... voters have chosen Linda Chapman to be their councilwoman-elect. She defeated incumbent Caleb Davis by a final tally of 351 to 209. That’s 63% to 37% of the vote.
Voters in Indiahoma decided a school board race and in Altus, several Freeholder elections were held. Click here to view the results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
