Comanche Co. church reports unusual break-in

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A church on Deyo Mission Road reported an unusual break in.
Lionel Hanson with New Rock Church says he found things moved and missing throughout buildings on the property.
In one shed, a drill press and table top were missing, as well as the padlock keeping the items secure.
In another shed, he noticed space heaters were left on, like someone had been sleeping there.
Hanson chose not to file charges, but did make a report with investigators.
