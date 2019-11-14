Feed the Children spreads holiday cheer with food

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An organization is hoping they were able to relieve some of the holiday stress for families in Lawton after handing out 400 boxes of food. It’s part of Feed the Children’s ‘No Hunger Holidays’ campaign that they have going on right now.
Joanne DeCicco got a box of food and said this helps her, her kids, and grandkids with the upcoming holiday.
“It means a lot because people out here, we’re starving,” DeCicco said. “I see kids that are starving, like when I take my grandkids to school, they’ll tell me they have no food…not my kids but other kids.”
Rebecca Blay, event manager, said the Lawton Housing Authority let them know who might need a helping hand this holiday season. Then, they were given vouchers to fill out and bring to the drive-through event on Thursday.
“Some of them may not know where their next meal is coming from and we’re providing them with a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food items, but as well as food items,” she said. “We open up a box and there’s a toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, toiletry items that WIC and SNAP can’t purchase along with Avon for the mom’s in the household who typically give all they have and never take anything back in return.”
She said everybody was excited as they were going through the line and picking it up.
“They feel blessed and warm and that the holiday season is looking up for them,” Blay said. “I had a woman come to me and tell me that she has throat cancer, and this may be her last Thanksgiving and she didn’t have food for a meal and was asking for help. It was a blessing to give back to someone like that.”
They'll end up feeding 5,000 Oklahomans by the end of the year.
