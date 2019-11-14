First Alert Forecast: A beautiful end to the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures fall into the 40s for a good majority of this evening. By 10PM we’ll drop into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast then to the north late nearing 8PM.
We’ll see breezy southwinds ahead for tomorrow. Gusting at 10 to 20mph. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s across our region but climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine on tap and a great evening ahead! Any Friday night plans, whether you’re heading on out or to any football games, they are looking great with clear skies heading into Saturday!
Waking up on Saturday we’ll see temperatures above freezing, nearing 34°. Most of Saturday is going to be sunny however we’ll see an increase in clouds as the day progresses. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday is trending dry, just not enough moisture in place to see any rain throughout the day! A very similar day Sunday compared to Saturday. Highs will be once again in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds, breezy breezy, gusting out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
Our warming trend continues into the work week with Monday starting with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 70s. West to northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15mph.
Our next system is looking to push through Wednesday night into Thursday. Wednesday will start mostly sunny with highs climbing near 70° but expect an increase in clouds as the day goes on. Low rain chances in the evening and lasting well into Thursday. Highs on Thursday are trending to be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.