Marlow man sentenced for child sexual abuse and child pornography

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow man that was found guilty of several counts of child sexual abuse and child pornography possession has now been sentenced.
40-year-old Matthew Hale was found guilty in September, and the jury recommended he serve life in prison.
Hale was found guilty of 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 6 counts of Child Sexual Abuse.
Hale was sentenced to 20 years for each child pornography possession charge, which will run concurrently. As well as consecutive life sentences for each of the 6 Child Sexual Abuse charges. He is also ordered to pay $1,000 for each child pornography possession charge, as well as court costs.
