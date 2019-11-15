Altus Police continue search for Richard Hitchcock

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - It’s been almost a week since an Altus man was reported missing... and police are still searching for more evidence that could lead to his location.
Altus Police said Richard Hitchcock was last seen Saturday.
Between the amount of time missing and lack of resources, they believe he is in danger... and they’re having to call in more man power for the search.
While his last known location was south Tillman County, Detective Jade Terbush said through interviews, they’ve learned he’s been in Jackson County, too.
“He was last seen in Tillman County Saturday afternoon. From that point, we went to the last known location. Agents followed some footsteps in a cotton field. The terrain changed, and we lost the foot track,” said Detective Jade Terbush.
Authorites point to multiple reasons Hitchcock's life could be in danger.
“Weather conditions, stuff like that. No contact with his family or friends. I would say there is for sure danger involved,” said Terbush.
Terbush said they found the vehicle Hitchcock was in, with an empty gas tank.
At that point, investigators believe he was picked up by a stranger, taken to a store in Davidson, then to another all the way in Grandfield, 25 miles away.
“After Grandfield, the individual who picked him up and gave him a ride took him back to state highway 54 and US 70. At that point, he decided to get out of a vehicle and he took off into a cotton field. That’s where we picked up on the footprints,” said Terbush.
The area just north of the Red River they are currently searching spans 36 square miles, and due to the rough terrain, Altus Police called in Survival Flight.
“When it’s way down where they don’t have access. No horse, four wheeler, ATV, we are able to look in different areas. You can see things a lot better in the air,” said Carlos Mendoza, with Survival Flight.
With that amount of space, and no exact coordinates for his location, Mendoza says they are hoping Hitchcock somehow marked where he is.
Terbush said Hitchcock’s family has started up their own search party.
If you have seen Hitchcock, know anything about his disappearance, or would like to get involved with the search, contact Altus Police.
