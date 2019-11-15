Boy Scout leadership honored during fundraiser dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local Boy Scout leadership was honored during a fundraising dinner.
The 2019 Jerry Orr Character Counts Banquet was held at Cameron’s McCasland Ballroom Thursday evening.
The dinner raised funds for local Boy Scout Troops, while also recognizing the work of the troop leaders who went above and beyond for their scouts.
Also honored was respected scoutmaster and purple heart recipient Jerry Orr, who the organization named the event after,
“I’m honored. I was honored when they told me they were going to do this years ago. I’m 84 now, and there’s still people who know who I am, and want to help with the scouting program and believe in the same things I do. It’s an honor, It is truly an honor," Orr said.
Orr praised the Boy Scouts for the influence it has had on countless boys and girls over the years.
