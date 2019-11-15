Cache cheerleaders looking to make history at state competition

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Selection for the All State cheerleading team is just days away.
Cache High School cheerleaders, Dayden Meredith and McKenzie Bookout, are hoping to make All State and while they’re at it, they are looking to make history too.
The longtime friends have been cheering together since third grade and they recently earned the top scores at regionals in class 4A.
“And you’re like wow, I just did that," said McKenzie Bookout, Cache High School Cheerleader. "You don’t think it’s going to happen to you and then it does.”
This is the first time in this region for a male cheerleader to receive the highest score.
“I don’t think you can explain that in words," said Dayden Meredith, Cache High School Cheerleader. "It’s just over-excitement because you just made history.”
And he’s looking to do it again... at All State with Kenzie.
“Everyone who made All Region gets to go to All State and at All State out of 64 girls, only 16 make it," said Kenzie. "So, it is a really big deal to make it there and me and Dayden are hoping we are going to be the first ones to make it there in Cache history.”
Emotions are understandably high, but the love and support is overwhelming.
“A little over whelming, not going to lie," said Dayden. "Just knowing that other people are over here cheering me on, just expecting us to go do our best.”
“Our coaches and our teammates help us out a lot," said Kenzie. "They are really, really supportive of us and they just help calm our nerves. So, it’s pretty great that we have all that support.”
All State selection will be held Wednesday, November 20th at Washington High School, just south of Norman.
“You go through a cheer that you make your own motions to, but they give you the words and you do your jumps," said Dayden. "You also have to do standing and running tumbling.”
“I just really hope that I do well," said Kenzie. "Even if I don’t make it, I want to score well and as long as I believe I did the best I could, that’s all I can ask for.”
