Cache Police looking for theft suspects

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft that happened November 14th.
Police want to know if you recognize the people in this video.
They were caught stealing a large quantity of merchandise from the local Dollar General.
The suspects blocked the security camera’s view while they took turns shoving items in their pockets.
While leaving the store and employee tried getting their license plates, but the suspects tried hitting the employee before speeding away.
The car is described as a gold 4 door Mercury last seen driving toward Indiahoma.
If you have any information about these crimes you are asked to call the Cache Police Department at 580 429-3381.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.