Cache Police looking for theft suspects

Cache Police looking for theft suspects
By Rebekah Fountain | November 15, 2019 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:39 AM

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a theft that happened November 14th.

Police want to know if you recognize the people in this video.

They were caught stealing a large quantity of merchandise from the local Dollar General.

The suspects blocked the security camera’s view while they took turns shoving items in their pockets.

While leaving the store and employee tried getting their license plates, but the suspects tried hitting the employee before speeding away.

The car is described as a gold 4 door Mercury last seen driving toward Indiahoma.

If you have any information about these crimes you are asked to call the Cache Police Department at 580 429-3381.

Dollar General Shoplifting-11-14-19

Do you recognize these individuals? They were caught on camera stealing a large quantity of merchandise from our local Dollar General. They blocked the security camera''s view, as they took turns shoving items in their pockets. As they left the property, an employee attempted to get their license plate, however they used their vehicle and tried to hit the employee, before speeding away. Their vehicle was described as a gold in color 4 door Mercury, last seen driving toward Indiahoma. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact us

Posted by Cache Police Department on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.