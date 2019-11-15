Cache Police looking for theft suspects

Do you recognize these individuals? They were caught on camera stealing a large quantity of merchandise from our local Dollar General. They blocked the security camera''s view, as they took turns shoving items in their pockets. As they left the property, an employee attempted to get their license plate, however they used their vehicle and tried to hit the employee, before speeding away. Their vehicle was described as a gold in color 4 door Mercury, last seen driving toward Indiahoma. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact us