Cameron students learn from wildlife rehabilitation specialist

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A wildlife rehabilitation specialist spoke to students at Cameron Thursday.
Wallie Breaden brought a few furry friends along with him for his presentation on the importance of caring for wildlife, including a raccoon and a squirrel.
7News spoke to Breaden, who explained what he wanted people to learn from his presentation.
“I grew up in a hunting and fishing family. My father always taught if you take, you give back. This was always a way of giving back, and even though I don’t hunt anymore except with a camera, I still do the wildlife, take care of the animals and try to educate people about what the wildlife do and how they react in certain situations," he said.
Breaden says he has been rehabilitating and releasing animals since the 70′s, and says if you come into contact with a wild animal that needs help, you can reach out to him.
You can find him on Facebook at Breaden Wildlife Rehab.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.