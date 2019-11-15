Cameron University’s Concert Band shares stage for special performance

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Concert Band shared the stage tonight for a special performance.
The Concert Band played with Cameron’s Chamber Winds ensemble for a variety of pieces, with the winds playing first and the concert band taking over after an intermission.
Each piece was chosen to represent different stylistic periods dating back to the Renaissance.
The concert ended with a piece written in 2008 by a prolific contemporary composer.
