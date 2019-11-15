Center for Creative Living offers frozen meals for seniors to take home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Center for Creative Living is making sure seniors have a nutritious meal not only when they come in, but when they go home too.
They have offered frozen meals in the past, but weren’t sure if they would have enough food, or the funding to keep it up.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re doing this is to help those who can’t help themselves as easily as they use to," said Lorene Miller.
Executive Director, Lorene Miller said they are able to really push the meals now thanks to the community for their financial support.
“The meals that we have are a balanced meal and we do have a retired dietitian that helps us make sure we’re serving the right amounts, the right vitamins, right proteins, and the correct amount for those meals," said Miller.
They offer five different frozen meals which will change weekly depending on what is cooked for lunch that week. The employees see a lot of seniors taking frozen meals home for the weekend. Miller said it’s all about making it easier.
“One of the major things is somebody that had a stroke, it’s really hard for them to cook a meal, a homemade meal and prepare that for themselves, even making a sandwich is hard sometimes for a senior citizen that has had a major medical issue," said Miller.
Brenda and Lepe are in charge of preparing the frozen meals along with lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“It’s very gratifying to see how they enjoy their meals and socializing is a big thing too, so they get to socialize and enjoy a good meal," said Brenda Woommavovah.
“It’s a blessing and I just thank the heavenly Father for everything he has given me and the love he has given me for these people, and I just got attached to them. I love cooking for the seniors, they are awesome people," said Lepe Loomis.
The frozen meals are available for seniors and can be picked up during the week. They are able to take as many as they need. It is all donation based.
