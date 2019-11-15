First Alert Forecast: Weekend is looking great!

Happy Friday everyone! For the rest of this afternoon, temperatures will climb nearing the 60s across Texoma. Expect sunny skies for the rest of today and then clear skies heading into tonight. Temperatures will gradually fall this evening into the mid to lower 50s right after sunset, 5:29PM. If you’re heading on out this evening to any high school football games, temperatures to start the games across the area are going to be in the upper 40s. South winds all night gusting at 5 to 15mph. Heading through the rest of this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 40s by 10PM. So if you have any Friday night plans, temperatures may be a little cool but nothing a jacket/ extra layer won’t fix.