First Alert Forecast: Weekend is looking great!

Happy Friday everyone! For the rest of this afternoon, temperatures will climb nearing the 60s across Texoma. Expect sunny skies for the rest of today and then clear skies heading into tonight. Temperatures will gradually fall this evening into the mid to lower 50s right after sunset, 5:29PM. If you’re heading on out this evening to any high school football games, temperatures to start the games across the area are going to be in the upper 40s. South winds all night gusting at 5 to 15mph. Heading through the rest of this evening, temperatures will fall into the low 40s by 10PM. So if you have any Friday night plans, temperatures may be a little cool but nothing a jacket/ extra layer won’t fix.
Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Skies to start Saturday will be mostly sunny with light winds, out of the south at 5 to 10mph. By lunchtime, we’ll see an increase of clouds, trending partly cloudy and winds will also pick up too! Gusting 15 to 30mph out of the south. Temperatures in the upper 50s. Temps will continue to climb into the mid 60s for our region and clouds will thicken up as the evening goes on, trending mostly cloudy.
The clouds, however, are not looking to stick around into Sunday, thankfully! We’ll see some clearing as Sunday goes on. Temperatures to start the day are looking to be in the lower 40s. Although we’ll see mostly sunny skies winds are going to be pretty gusty throughout the entire day! Gusting out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Highs in the low 60s.
We’ll see a warming trend heading into the start of the weekend. Monday is looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Copy & paste Monday’s forecast for Tuesday. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
While Wednesday is staying warm, we’re tracking our next system by mid week. Cloud cover will begin to move in Wednesday morning along with a slight surge of moisture. Thanks to this moisture, we’ll see some rain chances late Wednesday and lasting well into the weekend! Thursday & Friday are trending mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid 50ss & low 50s, respectively.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
