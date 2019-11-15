The sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day tomorrow, before lots of cloud cover builds in during the afternoon. High temperatures will still be able to hit the lower 60s, due to strong winds out of the south at 15-25mph. We have dropped the rain chances for Sunday as moisture looks very limited. Our next cold front is still set to arrive early Sunday morning bringing winds out of the north at 10-20mph. These northerly winds will have little impact on our temperatures due to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.