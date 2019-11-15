LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This morning temperatures are on the cooler side in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. Feel like temperatures aren't much cooler due to the lighter winds. Going through the morning lots of sunshine will return and temperatures will jump quickly into the lower 50s by lunchtime. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day tomorrow, before lots of cloud cover builds in during the afternoon. High temperatures will still be able to hit the lower 60s, due to strong winds out of the south at 15-25mph. We have dropped the rain chances for Sunday as moisture looks very limited. Our next cold front is still set to arrive early Sunday morning bringing winds out of the north at 10-20mph. These northerly winds will have little impact on our temperatures due to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday next week look very nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Cloud cover will begin to move in Wednesday morning along with a slight surge of moisture. This moisture will help fuel a few isolated showers Wednesday evening. Isolated rain chances will hold through Thursday morning. Another cold front will move in early Thursday and drop temperatures into the lower 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.