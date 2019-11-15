House of Bread Ministries holds bake sale fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The House of Bread Ministries in Lawton held a fundraiser Thursday to get money for a new refrigerator.
They put a bazaar and bake sale together at the VFW Post on 2nd Street from noon to 4.
They’re trying to get money together after both of their refrigerators broke within two weeks of each other, which the associate pastor for House of Bread says really hinders their ability to feed people each month.
“When you’re feeding the hungry and so forth, it’s very important to have a refrigerator. It’s one thing to have a freezer, but you don’t want all your food frozen," said Associate Pastor Ramonda Bruno.
She says they still have two freezers.
They try to hold a monthly lunch for people and generally have anywhere between 80 and 200 people take part.
They are also currently raising money for their Hope for Christmas program, which she says is similar to Salvation Army's angel tree.
That’s for people between the ages of 13 and 20, and anyone 50 years old or older.
To learn more about the House of Bread Ministries, you can call 580-647-0054.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.