Lawton Fort-Sill Chamber of Commerce holds monthly luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday, the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon.
This month's luncheon focused on the state of agriculture and the state of tourism, and how those industries impact southwest Oklahoma.
They had two speakers on hand from the state level to talk both industries, and Brenda Spencer-Ragland, the CEO of the Lawton-Fort Sill chamber, says this was a good way to not only learn about things going on at the state level, but bring some eyes to Lawton.
“It’s a great opportunity to bring folks in from the state to give us information, but they also learn about all the beauty we have in southwest Oklahoma so they can go back and help promote and educate folks and encourage folks to come down here and visit," said Spencer-Ragland.
The chamber holds these meetings once a month, with each luncheon focusing on a different topic.
You can learn more about those by going to https://lawtonfortsillchamber.com/
