Lawton man chosen to serve as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army

WASHINGTON D.C. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been chosen to represent Oklahoma for the Secretary of the Army.
Michael B. Brown will serve as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, or CASA.
The CASA program works to promote good relations between the Army and the public.
The aides keep the Secretary advised and informed about regional issues.
Brown has served on both the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Committee, and has been active in developing the Veterans Resource Center.
He says he looks forward to working in the CAS program to better serve our soldiers.
