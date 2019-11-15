Local veteran working to open homeless veterans center

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - A local veteran is working to open a homeless veterans center in Waurika. The Veterans Quarters organization is in the beginning stages of the project. The Church of the Nazarene was built in 1950 and closed a few years ago. Now, officials, like board member Jerry Wallace and CEO Jason Burns, are working to make it a transitional living place for homeless veterans.
"Hopefully help people within 100 miles if they come because there's no facility that is set up for that," Wallace said.
“It’s going to be a six-month program for veterans that are struggling and homeless and need a place to live and just get back on their feet,” Burns said. “We’re going to bring in a program where they can rehabilitate, they can get back on their feet by learning a job trade or skill and get plugged into the community.”
Burns said his main goal is to help veterans live and get them back to where they need to be. Burns is passionate about helping veterans because of what he’s been through. He said he’s struggled with PTSD.
"If I wouldn't have had somebody helping me...I'd be lost,” he said. “So, that's what my heart is."
Burns and his wife already help veterans through an organization in Comanche, but this is a way for them to help them even more. They have a long way to go before homeless veterans can start living there.
“We’re actually going to tear out the floor, rebuild it, put in six bedrooms down on this bottom floor...three to four on each side, so anywhere from six to eight rooms,” he said. “It’s going to have a community living area where you’re going to have a pool table and all that good stuff. You’re going to have a kitchen, showers, and a living room on this floor.”
He said it’s going to take a lot to get this done, but he believes with prayer and donations they can get it up and going. Within the next six to eight months, they hope to have the old church transformed and ready for people to live in.
