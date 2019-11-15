2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery takes part in cold load and elevator training on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery took part in cold load and elevator training Thursday.
They've been preparing the past few weeks for air assault raid training that is set for next week.
Thursday they were out at the Henry Post Army Airfield hooking up howitzers to Black Hawk helicopters as part of the training.
“It’s not something we normally do, but something we need to be proficient on. air assault raid is part of artillery skills table. it’s table 3 of our training, so it’s something all of our guys need to be certified on and be able to do at any time," said Lt. Caleb Ulrich, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery.
He says those howitzers weigh over 5,000 pounds.
Again, that air assault raid training they are preparing for is set for next week.
