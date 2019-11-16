Cache man faces assault charge for threatening police officer

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Cache man faces an assault charge after he reportedly threatened police officers.
Cache Police were called to Elmer Fort's home on a report he was trashing his mother's home.
Officers say Fort threatened them, saying, quote, "I'm gonna ram this stick up your head and kill you."
That's when authorities say they noticed he was holding a spear with a sharpened edge.
Officers say Fort eventually dropped the spear, and after a brief struggle, he was tasered and arrested.
His bond is set at $75,000.
