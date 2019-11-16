Cache raises donations for Tecumseh family during playoff game

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - While Cache and Tecumseh battled it out in their round one playoff game, Friday night’s match-up was about more than touchdowns.
During the game, Cache Cheerleaders passed out buckets to raise money for a Tecumseh Family.
Earlier this week, a player on Tecumseh’s football team was killed in a car crash, the passenger, a female student, remains in a hospital.
All the money collected will either go towards funeral or medical expenses for the families.
Lonnie Nunley, Cache’s Athletic Director, says their school has gone through what Tecumseh is going through now, and he’s proud they were able to step up and help.
“We were in constant contact with Tecumseh administration to let them know we were praying for them, thinking about them. We wanted their town and their community to come enjoy this playoff game, take their mind off their situation and come enjoy a Friday night in Southwest Oklahoma, and play a little football," said Nunley.
If you weren’t able to donate at Friday’s game and want to help these families, Cache will accept donations at the administration building.
