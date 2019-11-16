One person dead after shooting near Comanche, Caddo county border

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A 19 year old man is dead after a shooting at a home near Comanche-Caddo Line Road early Saturday morning.
According to Caddo County Undersheriff Delbert Stallings, the call came in just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Undersheriff Stallings said a person of interest is detained and is being questioned, along with witnesses.
The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI are investigating.
