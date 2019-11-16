Firefighters work against high winds to put out fire on SE Bishop

Firefighters work against high winds to put out fire on SE Bishop
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 6700 block of SE Bishop Rd. (Source: Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 6700 block of SE Bishop Rd.)
By Kristen Ward | November 16, 2019 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 11:15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation kept area firefighters busy Saturday putting out several brush fires.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a fire threatened several houses and barns southeast of Lawton near Bishop Rd. Fortunately, firefighters acted quickly to put out the flames.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged, but roughly 14 acres burned.

At this time, officials are not sure what started the fire.

Crews from the Lawton, Flower Mound and Valley View Fire Departments all responded. They were assisted by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and emergency management.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.