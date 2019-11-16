First Alert Forecast: (11/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’re starting this morning off a bit chilly! Current temperatures across our region are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. As the sunrises this morning, 7:08AM, temperatures will gradually increase! By 9AM we’re trending to be in the upper 30s. Mid 50s by 11AM and by lunch time seeing upper 50s. For a good majority of today we’ll stay sunny however that changes later this afternoon. It’s not until 2-3PM when clouds begin to thicken up and we’ll be mostly cloudy/ overcast for the rest of this evening. On the bright side, even though we’ll be cloudy, we will stay dry! Temperatures this afternoon, even with the cloud cover, are going to be in the mid 60s across Texoma. Winds will also be pretty gusty this afternoon, out of the south at 15 to 30mph.
Overnight clouds will dissipate and we’ll see mostly sunny skies on tap for tomorrow! Waking up temperatures are going to be rather mild, only in the lower 40s. Despite north winds at 15 to 25mph, temperatures will still be rather warm tomorrow climbing into the low 60s!
The warming trend continues heading into Monday with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds gusting out of the west/northwest at 10 to 15mph. There will be a wind shift heading into Tuesday, now out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, temps in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Over the next several nights, overnight lows are going to be very mild! Temperatures in the 40s to 50s... Feeling more like spring and not fall!
The next system we’re tracking is looking to move into Texoma late Wednesday evening into Thursday. Medium rain chances Wednesday with overcast skies. Highs for that day in the upper 60s. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Thursday’s rain chances are looking low. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Another quick moving system approaches later in the day on Thursday bringing more rain chances last well into Friday and possibly into next weekend.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
