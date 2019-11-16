First Alert Forecast: (11/16 AM)

Good morning Texoma! We’re starting this morning off a bit chilly! Current temperatures across our region are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. As the sunrises this morning, 7:08AM, temperatures will gradually increase! By 9AM we’re trending to be in the upper 30s. Mid 50s by 11AM and by lunch time seeing upper 50s. For a good majority of today we’ll stay sunny however that changes later this afternoon. It’s not until 2-3PM when clouds begin to thicken up and we’ll be mostly cloudy/ overcast for the rest of this evening. On the bright side, even though we’ll be cloudy, we will stay dry! Temperatures this afternoon, even with the cloud cover, are going to be in the mid 60s across Texoma. Winds will also be pretty gusty this afternoon, out of the south at 15 to 30mph.