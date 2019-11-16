GEO guard accused of smuggling phones into facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A guard at GEO Lawton Correctional Center is charged with a felony, accused of smuggling two phones into the facility.
Authorities say earlier this week, Sonia Flores snuck two miniature cell phones in her purse, before another Correctional Officer discovered she had them.
When the officer searched her bag, he found a work glove taped shut, stuffed with the phones.
Flores being held in the Comanche County Detention Center and her bond is set at $5,000
