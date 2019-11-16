Gold Star Families Memorial Highway unveiled

COMANCHE CO, Okla. (TNN) - You might see be seeing a new sign if you’re driving on US Highway 277. One that has been in the works from state lawmakers since earlier this year.
It’s the Gold Star Families Memorial Highway, to honor families who have lost military members. You can see it heading west out of Elgin going toward the Fort Sill National Cemetery on US 277.
An unveiling ceremony was held Friday at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce before the sign was officially posted on the highway.
One of the two lawmakers who helped make it happen talked today about what this dedication means.
“This is about honoring them and paying homage to the sacrifice from their families," said Sen. John Michael Montgomery. “It’s important that we remember the freedoms that we do have and why we have those freedoms. It didn’t come by some haphazard stance, it came about by this sacrifice in particular.”
Senator Montgomery says this started when a Gold Star mother approached him earlier this year.
He says he and Representative Toni Hasenbeck worked to get this passed through the Oklahoma legislature, and later worked with ODOT on the specifics to make sure it could be unveiled Friday.
