Goodwill stores in southwest Oklahoma give away coats to those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Goodwill stores in southwest Oklahoma are giving away free coats to those who need them.
They started the free coat giveaway Friday and it will continue Saturday.
That will be going on at all southwest Oklahoma Goodwill stores, so those in Lawton, Altus, Chickasha and Duncan, as well as the Wichita Falls store.
Missy Beets, the Vice President of marketing for Goodwill of southwest Oklahoma, says this is a great way for them to give back ahead of winter.
“It makes it worth coming in every day for my job. This is what I do this for. It’s just so important and I love it. It’s a great feeling," said Beets.
She says you don't need to bring anything with you to get a coat.
You just need to fill out a form and the person who needs the coat needs to be there.
They’ll be giving out coats while supplies last.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.