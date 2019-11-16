Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce holds lunch and learn for veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a lunch and learn event for veterans Friday.
The organization Veterans Solutions for Life talked to veterans today about cell phone services, and how to get a cheaper plan.
Veterans Solutions For Life is a veteran-owned company that aims to help veterans resolving issues at no cost.
“The whole purpose of our company is to help veterans, their families in transitions. We access what their concerns are, we sit down with them and create a plan," says co-founder and CEO Glenn Waters.
He says this is just the first lunch and learn event they plan on taking part in.
The organization wants to do others in the future focusing on different issues facing veterans.
You can find out more about Veterans Solutions for Life by going to http://vets4life.org/
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.