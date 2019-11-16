Red Kettle Campaign begins in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You’re about to hear the famous bells ringing in Lawton, as the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is underway.
That kicked off Friday outside of the Country Mart off of 67th and Cache Road.
So if you hear the bells and see the kettle, they are looking for donations as part of the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year.
The money raised will go toward the Salvation Army’s many programs in the area.
“That stays here. We help people with food, rental assistance, utility assistance and anything else that may come along that we can help with. It’s very vital to our programs, our shelter programs, all the programs that the Salvation Army offers," said Major David Robinson, Lawton Salvation Army.
The goal this year is to raise $115,000.
The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers.
You can call their office at 355-1802 and ask for Miss Brown in order to volunteer.
